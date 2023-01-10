RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Although North Carolina lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027 — the state won for 2029, the International University Sports Federation announced Tuesday evening.

Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro will be home to the World University Games, the largest event for student-athletes on the planet and second in size only to the Olympic Games.

Despite denying North Carolina the games in 2027 and awarding to South Korea, the FISU President released a statement on the deciding factor to award the games to the state.

“We were very impressed with what North Carolina has to offer the FISU Games from our site visits, their candidature dossiers, and the presentation to our Executive Committee in conjunction with their original bid for the 2027 FISU World University Games,” President Leonz Eder said.

He continued, “The North Carolina USA Bid, in fact, scored the highest on our staff technical evaluation of the bids. Even though North Carolina did not win the 2027 FISU Games last fall, we have worked diligently with our membership and staff since that time on the best way to secure North Carolina USA as a future host of the FISU Games. Fortunately, with our leadership gathered in Lake Placid for the Winter Games, the timing has been very appropriate and opportune to approve North Carolina USA as the Host City of the 2029 FISU World University Games.”

More than 7,000 athletes are expected to compete in 18 sports over a 12-day span.

The FISU World University Games Summer have only been held once previously in the United States: Buffalo, New York, in 1993.