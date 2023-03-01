DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of Interstate 95 South have reopened one mile south of Exit 75 (Jonesboro Road) near Dunn in Harnett County after a crash early Wednesday afternoon, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

However, NCDOT said six miles of congestion remain in the area.

NCDOT said the crash involved a vehicle fire.

For a detour, motorists were asked to use Exit 75 to Jonesboro Road and turn right on Jonesboro Road. Continue on Jonesboro Road, which becomes Carolina Drive and North Clinton Avenue. Continue straight to U.S. 301 S then turn left on Long Branch Road. Continue on Long Branch Road then turn right to return to I-95 S.