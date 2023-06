SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed U.S. 258 in both directions near Poor Road which is about seven miles south of Scotland Neck in Halifax County.

The crash was reported at 2:09 p.m. on Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The wreck is expected to be cleared by 7:09 p.m.

The shoulder at the scene of the crash is also closed. Impact to traffic in that area is high, NCDOT said.