WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles.

The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Officers determined that one of the two vehicles involved was stolen on Friday from Westwood Avenue, police said. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Officers surrounded the area and found the driver, Trabis Sentell Alston, 42, behind a residence in the 100 block of Garner Street. Alston was in possession of a firearm and narcotics at the time of his arrest, police said.

Alston had been identified Friday as a suspect in two additional vehicle thefts from Birchwood Drive and Black Creek Road on Thursday, police said.

Alston was charged with:

two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle,

one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle,

one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance,

one count of possession of a firearm by a felon,

one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run, and

one count of driving while license revoked.

Alston was placed in the Wilson County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.