ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday morning chase involving a Four Oaks police officer ended with one suspect in custody and another taken to a hospital after a controlled collision in Erwin, officials told CBS 17.

According to First Sgt. Chris Knox of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, it was around 10 a.m. when troopers were notified of the chase in progress.

An officer had initiated a traffic stop shortly before on a silver four-door Pontiac with a male and a female in it, Four Oaks Police Chief Steven Anderson told CBS 17.

As the chase progressed, the passenger in the vehicle began throwing items out of the window that Anderson called suspected drugs.

The vehicle then exited onto Interstate 95 and eventually onto Interstate 40.

A Four Oaks officer, Knox said, was “in a pursuit on I-40 westbound from I-95,” before the chase ended near Cape Fear Christian Academy which is about three miles north of Erwin on U.S. 421.

Troopers were able to join in the chase in a secondary position behind the Four Oaks officer, he said.

A police presence is seen on both sides of US-421 in Harnett County after an officer-involved collision stopped a pursuit suspect. (Angela Taylor/CBS 17)

The wreck, Knox said, was the result of a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver by troopers. As he describes, the troopers involved were able to box the vehicle in with the maneuver on the highway in Harnett County.

Anderson said authorities found a machete and a pellet gun in the suspects’ car.

CBS 17 has a crew in Erwin working to establish the cause of the chase, the identity of any suspects, any charges involved, and the condition of the officer involved in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.