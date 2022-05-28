RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A wrong way driver was involved in a Johnston County area crash on I-40 Friday, N.C. Highway Patrol confirmed.

This happened Friday around 1:50 p.m. on I-40 westbound in Johnston County.

Troopers said the driver began to exit the westbound lanes before turning around on a ramp and then going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Troopers said the wrong-way driver then hit multiple other vehicles.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.