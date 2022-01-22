‘You should expect every road to be covered.’ Master Trooper Chris Knox talks NC road conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox called into CBS 17’s morning show Saturday after the Triangle woke up to find just about all its roads covered with snow and ice.

The snow has come to an end for central North Carolina as of Saturday morning, but areas all around the Triangle got approximately three inches of snow overnight. As most were waking up Saturday, temperatures remained in the upper teens to middle 20s.

But more importantly, even as 7 a.m. rolled around, only 20-percent of Interstate 95 and 10-percent of I-140 had been cleared, main modes of travel in the state, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Relations Officer Andrew Barksdale.

“Potential for traffic is definitely there from the Triad to the coast,” Knox said. “This is a widespread event and it (the snowstorm) definitely has the impact to slow your travel if you have to be out this morning. But, everything is covered from snow to ice across the vast majority of our state.”

However, North Carolina roads cannot be fully treated, so Knox reiterated how driving adjustments are needed during winter weather.

“You should expect every road to be covered this morning,” Knox said. “The cold temperatures are not going to allow much (snow and ice) to get off the roads. But the sun will come up and hopefully we can some reprieve there.”

Knox also said that with expecting snow to be on every road one travels on, it will require all drivers to slow down significantly.

“Your speed is really what’s going to dictate navigating the roads safely,” he said.

Knox also said that if any driver experiences any sort of crash, stalling situation or getting stuck in the snow, to notify law enforcement and move one’s vehicle to the side of the road, if safe and possible.

He emphasized that minor collisions tend to occur when people try to move his or her vehicle after a traffic accident and advised taking a little extra time to survey surroundings before attempting to clear one’s vehicle from the roadway.

“Other vehicles can begin losing control and then we have secondary events that are typically worse than the first thing that happened,” Knox said. “Putting yourself in a safe situation by not being out in the road is the second way to keep yourself safe.”