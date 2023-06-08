TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday afternoon, a young child died after drowning in a pond behind a subdivision.

The incident happened near the 90 block of Lillie Lane about six miles north of Tarboro on N.C. 33, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

After the child was in the water, the mother jumped in to save them. EMS assisted in resuscitating the mother who was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office and the Rocky Mount dive team are still on the scene.