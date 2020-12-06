Young man dies in daylight drive-by shooting in Roxboro

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man died following a drive-by shooting in Roxboro Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.

When police arrived, they found Dontayvn Long, 22, who had multiple gunshot wounds, the news release said.

Long was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be assisting the Roxboro Police Department in the case.

“Our hearts go out to the family who will now spend Christmas, and the rest of their lives, without their loved one,” Roxboro Police Lt. Chris Dickerson said in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Howe at 336-322-6070 or the Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.