Young man killed in daytime shooting in Halifax County, deputies say

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man died after he was shot in the Halifax County town of Weldon last week, officials say.

The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Sycamore Street in Weldon, according to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Hall.

When police and deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who was dead from “multiple gunshot wounds,” a news release from Hall said.

Officials said the man who died was Ja’eid Jabae Watson, 19 of Roanoke Rapids.

Watson was shot outside near the road and the shooting happened just minutes before officers were called, Hall told CBS 17.

Friends and family said Waton recently graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, according to Hall.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.