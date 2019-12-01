Young man walking near mom’s home killed in Harnett County hit-and-run

SPOUT SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a damaged car after a young man was hit and killed while walking along a Harnett County road Saturday night.

The deadly hit-and-run happened just before midnight along N.C. 87 between the Walmart store and Nursery Road, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper G.W. Altman.

Christopher Cooley, 22, who lives in the area, died at the scene, according to Altman.

Cooley was walking off the side of the road when he was hit by a white car, officials said.

Altman said a witness told authorities the car was a Nissan Altima. The car has front bumper damage along with a damaged right headlight and hood damage.

The car was headed north on N.C. 87 toward Sanford, Altman said.

“We don’t really have much to go on now,” Altman said.

He encouraged anyone who knows anything about the incident to call in information to “get closure” for the family. Cooley’s mother lives less than two miles from the deadly crash scene.

Tips can be called into *47 which is *HP.

