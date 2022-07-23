WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The sound of excitement could be heard coming from the Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson on Saturday as families cheered young players on the field.

“We didn’t even talk about it– we just let them play the game and let them be 10 years olds,” said Laura-Ashley Cuthill, a parent whose son is playing with Goodlettsville Little League Baseball team.

Cuthill, who traveled from Tennessee for the tournament, said she had heard what happened just two weeks ago at the complex.

“Our team, specifically, I know has worked their butts off to get to this point and I think that and being here with these other teams — these are some of the best 10-year-old ball players in the Southeast,” she said.

On July 10, families, children and coaches were been seen in video ducking to take cover after hearing gunshots during a Little League tournament.

Several teams pulled out of the tournament and games were eventually canceled following the incident.

Wilson police said no one was hurt that day and continue to investigate.

On Saturday, several officers arrived at the game in uniform and plain clothes to respond to any issues if needed. The extra security helped reassure parents like Cuthill that they were in a safe place.

“When we got here, we saw the cops in the outfield, we saw them all lined up and we knew that we were in the safest field in the Southeast at this point,” she said.

Wilson City Little League Assistant Coach Glenn Jones said the team was aware of what happened at the ballpark and wanted more answers — like many families. However, Jones said they didn’t want what happened to create a bad mark in the community.

“I know David Lee with the Parks and Recreation Department has done everything that he can to help make this place everything that it is, and we really appreciate us being here,” Jones said. “The police, Mayor Stevens… everyone was involved in last night’s activity opening ceremonies — it was awesome! I just think it shows the community as a whole supporting us and the whole process.”

Lee said that they are excited for their next game after his team walked off the field with a win on Saturday.

Officials with the city of Wilson said two officers regularly are at all youth and adult athletic events. In addition, coaches in the tournament had also been given information from the police chief and their parks and recreation department.

City officials said the Gillette Athletic Complex has hosted more than 200 soccer and baseball tournaments over the past 15 years.