Young woman dead, 4 children injured in DWI head-on crash in Youngsville, troopers say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash in Youngsville Saturday evening injured four children, left a young woman dead and a driver facing DWI charges, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Hampton Lane and U.S. 1 Alternate/Park Avenue, which is in northern Youngsville near U.S. 1, troopers said.

One car was heading north on Park Avenue while the other was traveling south, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the southbound car head-on, troopers said.

The northbound car had a driver and three children inside. The southbound car had a driver and child.

One of the two vehicles involved in the crash in Youngsville that injured at least 10 people Saturday night. CBS 17 photo

Everyone in both vehicles was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.

Brittany Storm Hancock, 21, of Youngsville, who was the driver of the southbound vehicle that did not cross the centerline, died at the hospital, troopers said.

Salvador Sanchez Aguilar, 36, of Raleigh, who was driving the car that crossed the centerline, was charged with DWI and felony death by vehicle, the news release said.

Troopers said “further charges are pending” against Aguilar.