YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Power lines and traffic lights have closed Main Street in Youngsville during Monday afternoon rush hour.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along N.C. 96, which is Main Street, at Cross Street.

Photos showed several traffic signals on the pavement in the intersection and other traffic lights were just a few feet above the ground in the Franklin County town. Power lines were also down on the road.

Courtesy: Jason Coffey

Witnesses at the scene told CBS 17 that as of 4:45 p.m., traffic was being diverted off Main Street.

There’s no word on how long the closure will last.

Crews are at the scene trying to repair the downed lines.