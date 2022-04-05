RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Youngsville man feels about 20 years younger after he became $200,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Brian Leach won that big prize on a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought at a Wake Forest grocery store.

He claimed his prize of $142,021, following tax withholdings, on Monday and plans to pay bills and potentially install a pool in his backyard.

“I feel like I’m 45 today,” said the 64-year-old Leach.

Leach bought his ticket for the Gold Standard game at the Lowes Foods on Gateway Commons Circle and thought he won $200 after scratching off the ticket first revealed a 2 and two 0s. He kept scratching and three more 0s appeared.

He silently handed the ticket to his wife.

“She started to get real excited,” he said. “We couldn’t believe it happened to us.”

