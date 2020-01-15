Youngsville police investigating after infant girl found dead inside home

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Youngsville police are investigating the death of an infant that occurred Monday morning inside a home there, according to a release sent Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, police and EMS arrived at the home in the 300-block of East Main Street at 12:17 a.m. after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive 9-month-old girl.

First responders attempted to revive the infant, but were unsuccessful, police said. The little girl was taken to WakeMed where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, “the infant had been in the care of her father while her mother was at work. The infant was discovered unresponsive by her father and 911 was called.”

“The loss of any life, let alone one so new to this world, is tragic,” said Police Chief J.G. Whitley. “We ask that our community members respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief and have patience as officers continue their investigation over the coming days.”

Youngsville police are not releasing the cause of the infant’s death at this time.

“Chief Whitley shared [that] a pending autopsy exam and toxicology report are expected to shed more details on the manner and cause of death,” the release states.

The infant’s death is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

