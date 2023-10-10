YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Youngsville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a metal hitch from a mobile home.

Youngsville police are looking for a hitch attached to a truck. (Youngsville Police Department)

On Sept. 28, a man used a metal cutting tool to remove the hitch, police said.

The suspect vehicle is an older model Ford Dual pickup truck. There is a large white box protruding from the bed of the truck.

The truck was towing a large dual-axle flatbed trailer with various items on it.

If you have information about this larceny, contact Police Det. Corp. B. Simpson at 919-720-0923.