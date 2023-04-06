YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people officers say used counterfeit money to purchase items.

Police said Thursday that two men entered the Speedway on West Main Street on April 2 and used a fake $100 bill to buy items from the store.

Officers said the men left in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

If you have information that may help, you are asked to contact Officer Cyrankowski with the Youngsville Police Department at dcyrankowski@townofyoungsville.org.