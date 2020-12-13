Youngsville woman facing health challenges holds toy drive for sick children

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Being stuck in the hospital is tough for anyone, especially for children around the holidays.

One Youngsville young woman is hoping to make the season brighter for those kids, while facing health challenges of her own.

“I wanted to keep continuing to give back because people have done so much for me,” said Katie Haynes, founder of Smiling While Sending Hope.

For the seventh year in a row Haynes, 20, is holding a holiday toy drive for kids stuck in area hospitals.

Her goal is to collect 1,100 toys which she’ll deliver to five Ronald McDonald homes and hospitals, including UNC Children’s Hospital and WakeMed Children’s Hospital.

She also wants to collect comfort items for teens and young adults.

“Between 18 and 26 there seems to be this gap where there’s not a lot of support,” she said.

Charise Johnson, owner of Good Morning Gorgeous Girl boutique in Apex, hosted two toy drives for Smiling While Sending Hope. She says Haynes motivation to give back is inspiring.

“Here’s the girl who need us to be sending her care packages,” said Johnson.

Haynes is facing health challenges of her own, as she battles chronic illnesses. She says she’s become more reliant on her wheelchair and walker over the past year.

Despite her health issues and hurdles presented by the pandemic, she’s determined to continue her tradition of giving.

“If have to be sick and have chronic illness and special needs and challenges, I want to help others and bring a smile and be a blessing in their lives,” she said.

Haynes plans to drop off the donations of toys and comfort items this week, but still needs some items fulfilled from the Smiling While Sending Hope Amazon Wish List.