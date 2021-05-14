‘Your Crystal Meth is safe and sound’: Spring Hope police look for owner of bag of meth

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) – Spring Hope police want the owner of a bag of crystal meth to contact them after officers found the drugs in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Spring Hope police posted to Facebook saying they would love to keep the meth but they know it isn’t theirs.

“It’s understandable that accidents happen, and we at the police department feel terrible that the person who lost this is surely worried about what happened to it,” the post says.

They are asking for the rightful owner of the meth to contact them or come to the police station to claim their drugs.

“If this is yours, please feel free to contact us or better yet, come in, so that the worry you are feeling can go away knowing that your Crystal Meth is safe and sound,” Spring Hope police said.

The Spring Hope Police Department can be reached at (252) 478-5197.