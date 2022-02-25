RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Your tap water might smell and taste like chlorine in March if you live in Raleigh.

Don’t worry, Raleigh Water officials say.

It’s perfectly normal — and part of a temporary, intentional switch in how they disinfect the water treatment system.

Raleigh Water said Friday that it will temporarily stop adding ammonia to its water treatment disinfection process at 10 a.m. March 1 and will resume March 30.

In between those dates, they will use a chlorine-only process that can produce a temporary chlorine taste and odor in some cases. The process also may change the water’s color.

While the water will remain safe, they suggest checking the color of the water before using it to wash white clothes.

The state Department of Environmental Quality recommends public water systems that use chloramine disinfection to switch to chlorine-only disinfection for at least three weeks every year.

The city tests water throughout the distribution system to make sure it meets state and federal drinking water requirements. You can find it here.