Your pictures from central NC’s biggest snow of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow fell overnight across central North Carolina with accumulations occurring on mainly grassy surfaces.
Amounts have ranged, unofficially, from 1 to 3 inches with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Triangle.
The accumulating snow ended for most by 7 a.m., but temperatures will stay around freezing until after 8 a.m.
The roads in some parts of central North Carolina were a bit slushy and slippery early on Thursday, but CBS 17 crews on the roads didn’t find any icy spots.
