Your pictures from central NC’s biggest snow of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow fell overnight across central North Carolina with accumulations occurring on mainly grassy surfaces.

Amounts have ranged, unofficially, from 1 to 3 inches with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Triangle.

The accumulating snow ended for most by 7 a.m., but temperatures will stay around freezing until after 8 a.m.

The roads in some parts of central North Carolina were a bit slushy and slippery early on Thursday, but CBS 17 crews on the roads didn’t find any icy spots.

Check out your snow pictures below!

If you’d like to see your snow pictures online or possibly on TV, send them to sendit@cbs17.com. Make sure to include your name and where you took the picture.