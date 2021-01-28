Your pictures from central NC’s biggest snow of the season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow fell overnight across central North Carolina with accumulations occurring on mainly grassy surfaces.

Amounts have ranged, unofficially, from 1 to 3 inches with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Triangle.

The accumulating snow ended for most by 7 a.m., but temperatures will stay around freezing until after 8 a.m.

The roads in some parts of central North Carolina were a bit slushy and slippery early on Thursday, but CBS 17 crews on the roads didn’t find any icy spots.

  • Garner in the 40/42 area. Photo: Natalee Fisher and Sarah Huffman
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Littleton. Photo: Connie Gibson
  • Clayton. Photo by Tim Henderson
  • Rocky Mount. Photo by Rosie Wilson.
  • Rocky Mount. Photo by Rosie Wilson.
  • Rocky Mount. Photo by Rosie Wilson.
  • Wilson. Photo by Jenna Pope
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Photo by Samantha Stevey
  • Youngsville. Photo by Sandie Lopes
  • Snow in North Hills (Photo: Laura Smith/CBS 17)
  • Snow in North Hills (Photo: Laura Smith/CBS 17)
  • Near Roxboro. Photo by Athena Demetriades-Nii
  • Near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Photo by Jim Crooke
  • Near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Photo by Jim Crooke
  • Near Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Photo by Jim Crooke
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Snow in Franklin County (Photo by Jamiese Price/CBS 17)
  • Franklinton. Photo: Carolyn Stuart
  • Franklinton. Photo: Carolyn Stuart
  • Spivey’s Corner. Photo: Rosemary Quagan
  • Raleigh. Photo: Lacey Seaton
  • Five Points in Raleigh. Photo: Holland Mills

If you’d like to see your snow pictures online or possibly on TV, send them to sendit@cbs17.com. Make sure to include your name and where you took the picture.

