Zebulon gets tornado clean up help from Wake County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) - Wake County Field Services and Wake County Park Services are joining forces to help the town of Zebulon clear some of the land near the Little River Dam that was affected by the tornado that came through last month.

It's a two-day job where they will be removing downed trees toppled by the storm on the Water Plant Road side of the Little River Dam.



On the other side of the little river – there is also a significant amount of damage from toppled trees due to the tornado.



The town of Zebulon will have to hire a private contractor to remove that debris – – which will be taken care of in the near future.

