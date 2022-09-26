Reginald Bernard Gardner in a photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County deputies have arrested a Zebulon man in a deadly overdose earlier this year, officials said.

Luis Santiago Franco, 20, died on May 21 at his home, according to his obituary and a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives later determined that heroin/fentanyl was Franco’s cause of death.

Reginald Bernard Gardner, 20, was arrested last week and charged with death by distribution, the news release said.

Gardner supplied the drugs to Franco that caused his death, deputies said.

“The death by distribution statute continues to be a valuable tool for our detectives to use in our efforts to hold those responsible for distributing these dangerous drugs in our communities,” Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said in the news release.

Gardner is being held on a $150,000 secured bond in the Franklin County Detention Center.