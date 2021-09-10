Zebulon police officer spots bear at Community Park

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Zebulon police said an officer spotted a bear at Community Park Thursday night.

On its Facebook page, the Zebulon Police Department said there is no cause for concern as black bears will become more prevalent as the town continues to expand.

Zeublon Community Park is located off S. Arendell Avenue in the southeastern most part of the town limits.

“If you see a bear, enjoy the sight, leave him alone, and let him make his way back home,” Zebulon police said. “If you feel there is the potential for danger, call police and we will monitor his egress through town.”

The Department listed off tips from BearWise if you spot a bear:

Never feed or approach a bear- it trains them to look for food by approaching homes and people Secure food, garbage, and recycling Remove bird feeders when bears are active Never leave pet food outside Clean and store grills Alert neighbors of sightings

In July, North Carolina Wildlife officials used a jelly doughnut to lure a baby black bear down from a tree at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh.

That bear sighting came just weeks after black bears were spotted in a densely populated area of Raleigh.