Around Christmastime, angel tree warms hearts at Clayton assisted living center

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Gabriel Manor glistens and glows. It makes people long for carols and snow. But where are the wings that make you want to sing?

It’s called an angel tree, but all are off and flying free. In the place of angels are presents with ribbons and bows and the spirit of Christmas flows.

“It’s such a blessing to see people have such giving hearts, especially in our community,” said administrative assistant Laurie Miller.

Gabriel Manor is Jane Avery’s home. She knows there’s no misgiving in the giving.

“You know there are angels because God sent Gabriel, which this place is named for, to tell Mary that she was going to have a child. So, to me, this means there are still angels around,” she said.

“It warms my heart. I love it,” added activity director Ashley Saad. “I love the residents. I love making them happy. It just makes you feel good.”

To think, all those gifts are from people who care.

“I just feel that everyone needs something to remind them that they still mean something,” Miller said.

That includes the manor’s oldest resident: 98-year-old Margie Adams. It’s rumored she still has her humor. She used to sing jingles on the radio for RC Cola. Then, later, she was a nurse, but that love of music still leads her back to it.

Adams even joined the CBS 17 crew to sing Jingle Bells.

