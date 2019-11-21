Blaney, Team Penske add Raleigh-based Advance Auto Parts as sponsor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 racecar now includes Raleigh-based Advance Auto Parts. Blaney, a third-generation racer, grew up in High Point.

He said he’s thrilled to team up with a North Carolina company.

“It just kind of fits,” Blaney said. “You know, car parts on a race car. I mean, that partnership is what racing’s all about.”

Advance Auto Parts will be the key sponsor for four major NASCAR races as the company continues to add to the job market in the Triangle.

“We’re connecting the passion for racers with the passion for our field in terms of the 70,000 associates that we have at Advance Auto Parts,” said Jason McDonell with the company. “Linking the sport with Auto Parts directly, and literally helping people on and off the track.”

Blaney also sees this partnership as an assurance that racing and NASCAR are going strong.

“That just shows the strength of it right now. The strength in our sport and big companies wanting to be a part of it, and that really makes not only myself feel good, but the whole Team Penske feel good, too,” he said.

