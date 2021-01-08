COVID-19 pandemic means Gov. Cooper’s inauguration will be scaled back for 2nd time

Local Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whether in person or watching on TV, North Carolinians are used to seeing a lot of pomp and circumstance when it comes to the swearing in of the state’s governor.

Parade routes, parties and balls, live music and crows of people are all casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has always been some event, the weather intervening in some ways, the war intervening in some ways, but it’s always been important to do this,” said Dr. Joseph Beatty with North Carolina Archives and History.

For Gov. Roy Cooper, his second inauguration is also the second time he’s had to scale things back. Snow was the culprit four years ago.

“So, since the beginning of the 20th century, the governor’s inauguration has really followed a predictable pattern of an inaugural ball, military escort, swearing-in ceremony, a parade, an executive mansion open house. And so, this year is going to be something of a change to that pattern,” Beatty said.

It’s a change in pattern Beatty said may impact future inaugurations. However, one thing that won’t change is the need for them, in whatever capacity that might be.

“Because it signals the transfer of power,” Beatty said “It signals the continuation of government. It signals some sense of continuity.”

  • Photo collage from the inauguration of Gov. O. Max Gardner, 1929.
  • Margaret Rose Knight Sanford, wife of Governor Terry Sanford in her Inaugural gown at the Executive Mansion, Raleigh, NC, ca. 1961.
  • Gov. Scott & family on reviewing stand during inaugural parade. Jan. 1969.
  • Gov. Broughton & family on day of inauguration.
  • Governor Hunt’s inauguration at Broughton High School, Raleigh NC, Jan. 11, 1997.
  • Gov. Holshouser’s inauguration. Jan. 1973.
  • Jan. 1977–Jim Hunt’s inauguration.
  • Gov. James Martin and wife, Dottie, before Inaugural Ball, Jan. 7, 1989. Photographed for “First Family Fashions” exhibit.
  • Umsteads & Hodges at Umstead Inaugural Ball, 1953.

The ceremony, including the swearing of Council of State members, will be live on CBS17.com Saturday at 10 a.m.

  • WELCOME Ashley Wilson, Chair The Honorable Sydney Batch, Vice Chair Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies 
  • INVOCATION Reverend Dwayne Anthony Walker, Pastor Little Rock AME Zion Church ‘
  • POSTING OF COLORS NCNG and NCSHP
  • PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Miss Indian North Carolina, Kaitlyn Deal
  • NATIONAL ANTHEM Nnenna Freelon 
  • MUSICAL PRESENTATION Ben Folds 
  • ADMINISTRATION OF OATHS OF OFFICE  TO THE COUNCIL OF STATE 
  • Commissioner of Insurance 
  • Commissioner of Labor 
  • Commissioner of Agriculture 
  • Attorney General 
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction 
  • Treasurer 
  • Auditor 
  • Secretary of State 
  • Lt. Governor 
  • MUSICAL PRESENTATION Steep Canyon Rangers 
  • ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE TO THE GOVERNOR 
  • A Prayer for North Carolina Rabbis Eric & Jenny Solomon 
  • MUSICAL PRESENTATION Ana Lucía Divins and Carlos Crespo of Café Amaretto Music
  • INAUGURAL ADDRESS Governor Roy Cooper 
  • BENEDICTION Christopher Edmonston, Pastor, White Memorial Presbyterian Church 

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories

Verizon Brings 5G Technology to Raleigh

Verizon 5G Technology