COVID-19 pandemic means Gov. Cooper’s inauguration will be scaled back for 2nd time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whether in person or watching on TV, North Carolinians are used to seeing a lot of pomp and circumstance when it comes to the swearing in of the state’s governor.

Parade routes, parties and balls, live music and crows of people are all casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has always been some event, the weather intervening in some ways, the war intervening in some ways, but it’s always been important to do this,” said Dr. Joseph Beatty with North Carolina Archives and History.

For Gov. Roy Cooper, his second inauguration is also the second time he’s had to scale things back. Snow was the culprit four years ago.

“So, since the beginning of the 20th century, the governor’s inauguration has really followed a predictable pattern of an inaugural ball, military escort, swearing-in ceremony, a parade, an executive mansion open house. And so, this year is going to be something of a change to that pattern,” Beatty said.

It’s a change in pattern Beatty said may impact future inaugurations. However, one thing that won’t change is the need for them, in whatever capacity that might be.

“Because it signals the transfer of power,” Beatty said “It signals the continuation of government. It signals some sense of continuity.”

Photo collage from the inauguration of Gov. O. Max Gardner, 1929.

Margaret Rose Knight Sanford, wife of Governor Terry Sanford in her Inaugural gown at the Executive Mansion, Raleigh, NC, ca. 1961.

Gov. Scott & family on reviewing stand during inaugural parade. Jan. 1969.

Gov. Broughton & family on day of inauguration.

Governor Hunt’s inauguration at Broughton High School, Raleigh NC, Jan. 11, 1997.

Gov. Holshouser’s inauguration. Jan. 1973.

Jan. 1977–Jim Hunt’s inauguration.

Gov. James Martin and wife, Dottie, before Inaugural Ball, Jan. 7, 1989. Photographed for “First Family Fashions” exhibit.

Umsteads & Hodges at Umstead Inaugural Ball, 1953.

The ceremony, including the swearing of Council of State members, will be live on CBS17.com Saturday at 10 a.m.