Demand rising, but plenty of uncertainty still surrounds travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As people long for the sea, the sea of the unknown is hardly what anyone wants to experience after an entire year of uncertainty.

“I know that if I was not a travel agent, I would be calling one for my trips just because of the insane hold times,” said Goldsboro travel agent Mallory Dumonds. She said those wait times can be five hours.

Cruise lines are at full speed ahead booking passengers for 2022 who had to postpone due to the pandemic or are going stir crazy. Adults-only cruise line Virgin will require proof that passengers have received their COVID-19 vaccine, Dumonds said.

“That’s the biggest question on everybody’s mind right now, is what do I need to prove? Is the little paper that I got signed by my doctor OK? Do I need that portal access that I can have scanned right now? That is still up in the air, so they have not said yet what proof they will require — only that they know they’ll be requiring that vaccine,” Dumonds said.

Airline travel is picking up, but AAA Carolinas said road trips are what people are choosing for 2021.

“Make sure you’re calling in advance. And what I mean by calling in advance, I’m not talking about a couple of days out from your trip. I’m talking about calling that day because the situation could change in a matter of hours,” said Tiffany Wright.

You should know mask requirements, COVID-19 restrictions, and what’s open or closed.

“Just make sure that you know what you’re getting yourself into before you travel. So, we’re not telling people don’t travel or do travel,” Wright said. “We know this decision is a very personal one, but just make sure when you’re doing so you’re doing so as safely as possible,” Wright said.

We’re still waiting to see if other cruise lines, countries, or resorts will require vaccination.

“I guess the best thing would be some sort of uniform easy to access (a) form of proof that is universally acceptable or accepted by other countries.”