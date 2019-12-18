Durham police and fire departments team up to hand out donated bikes to needy children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Tracy Guess doesn’t have to guess what it will take to make Durham children a lot happier this holiday season.

“Sometimes this time of the year people are on hard times and this is our way of just being able to help them out a little bit,” Guess said as he pumped air into the tire of a bicycle.

He spends much of his time in local neighborhoods working with the Durham Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit.

He believes without a doubt that bicycles can make a huge difference in a the lives of a child and in the community as a whole.

Durham Fire Chief Robert Zoldos agrees. “Bikes are one of the most awesome freedom tools there are and so that’s why it’s really great for a kid to be able to do it even if it’s just to visit a kid across the neighborhood,” said Chief Zoldos.









The Durham Fire and Police Departments and the Durham Bike Co-op are all teaming up to take donated bikes, repair them like new, and hand them out to needy kids.

Chief Zoldos said, “we said hey what a great time of year to bring in bikes. Especially as people may be upgrading a little bit too. So if Santa is bringing a new bike this a great use for that older bike”.

The partnership regularly goes into neighborhoods to help repair bicycles or replace old ones with those that are gently used and repaired.

This time of year though is when the need can be most greatly felt.

“People see the needs you know we’re all human we’re all in this together it’s not one against the other and everybody needs to just stand up and say ok let’s help our fellow brother and sister out that’s what it’s all about,” said Officer Guess.

The partnership is always looking for bike donations but is also in need of bicycle repair racks as well.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now