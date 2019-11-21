Durham producer addressing Ukraine aspects to Trump’s impeachment inquiry

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Politicians and voters have had all kinds of different reactions during President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

But what about the Ukrainians? Are they paying any attention at all?

“As a producer and television show creator, I came to the beautiful city of Kiev to try to find the answers of the Trump-Zelenksy telephone scandal,” is how Durham producer and show creator Steve Boston opens his series “Kitchen Table.”

Boston feels there’s just not enough news coverage from Ukraine. That country is at the center of impeachment hearings. He interviewed a current member of parliament, the former Minister of Infrastructure, and a political activist.

“We have actually a responsibility to countries like this that are democracies and want to be more western. We have to support them more and verbally talk about it more,” said Boston.

Boston rented an apartment and sat everyone down at the kitchen table to create an atmosphere that he thought would relax everyone and allow for a more candid discussion, like the response from Volodymyr Omelyan, who served as Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure from 2016 to 2019:

“Tensions are very high right now in Ukraine and in United States. And it very dangerous for the state itself. We should do everything possible to make those tensions down,” said Omelyan.

Boston asked about the impeachment inquiry back in the U.S. multiple times.

“They didn’t answer it directly. They just don’t want to be in the middle. They definitely want American aid. They need American aid, and they need America as an ally,” said Boston.

Americans might not think much about the possibility of a third world war. But, the three men do. At the center of that fear is Russia and Vladimir Putin, including any influence he may have on the United States. They told Boston they’ve been fighting for independence for 1,000 years.

“I felt a little bit of looking over my shoulder and then I joked before when the power went off in the building a few hours later, which I heard never goes off in that building. I thought, ‘I wonder if that’s just a coincidence or I’m being paranoid,'” said Boston.

Even so, he said he would return because there are still many more stories that need to be told.

