During the pandemic, the market for 2nd homes is booming in central NC

CUNNINGHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An economic positive of the coronavirus pandemic is that sales for a second home are soaring in parts of central North Carolina. Hyco Lake and Mayo lake are finding themselves to be a sanctuary for people looking to make sure they can get social distance.

People want an option to get away from areas with a higher COVID-19 rate.

“We’ve got the close proximity to Durham, Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Burlington, and Greensboro. We’re just an ideal spot for them to leave and lay their head and they can go home if they need to,” said Gay Poindexter. He owns ReMax Realty locations in Roxboro and at Hyco Lake. “The increase was like right immediately after everything shut down.”

Poindexter said local inventory is down about 75 percent because of the surge in sales. Homes that have been on the market for years are suddenly under contract.

“I have shown anything from a $225,000 to $1 million house, so I guess it just kind of depends on your budget and what you are looking for,” Poindexter said. “The house I sold that went under an hour was a cute little small thousand square-foot house.”

She said people are also buying in case there’s another wave of the virus or if something similar happens down the road.

Care is being taken when a house is shown.

“We’re kind of only letting two people in at a time,” Poindexter said. “Some of the sellers will want you to wear a mask and some don’t care. So, if the seller asked you to wear a mask and gloves, (I) will certainly do that, but kind of limit limiting it to two people at a time and a house.”

The appeal, beyond finding a safe space, is that people don’t want to be stuck inside. They can enjoy the outdoors while keeping a safe distance.

“They can boat, they can fish, they can kayak, they can canoe, sit at the boat house, and just enjoy being somewhere different than their house. The lake’s been busy not only with residence, but local people,” Poindexter said.

