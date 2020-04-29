Finding the perfect note: North Carolina Symphony keeps the music going despite live concert cancellations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Music has the ability to influence mood and energy. It can ground people or give them a lift when it’s needed.

The North Carolina Symphony, after 88 years, has canceled or postponed all its upcoming live concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as the orchestra finds itself needed as much as ever.

“I think we are able to mitigate the dangers and the fear that we feel as a collective community. We’re able to lessen that a little bit with music,” cellist David Meyer said of music’s role in helping people through the pandemic.

Meyer and his fellow musicians are communicating the same way many are: they’re going virtual. Symphony members would normally be at schools teaching and sharing music at this time of the year. Even though they aren’t in the classroom, they can still be in the homes of students.

“We’re still eager to have a place in the classroom. It’s a must,” Meyer said. “So, we have to keep that connection. I think it was an absolutely necessary thing to do. I mean, there was no question that we would still try to reach our audience virtually even though we can’t be there in person.”

The audience he refers to is not just meant to be kids. It can be anyone.

“We are also grateful to have fluency in the language of music so that we can connect to the human heart. Music is the currency of human spirit,” Meyer said. “It doesn’t discriminate and it’s not geographically limited in this day and age because of the Internet.”

It is a “currency of the human spirit” that has yet to crescendo to its fullest power.

“I believe that when we do get back into the concert hall, the concerts will have energy like never before. After this difficult break in the normal constructs of routine, I feel there will be more of a reason to come to the symphony and more of an urgency for us to be back in the classroom,” Meyer said.

