RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Known as the Angel of Alabama, Brenda Hampton has been fighting and winning. Her quest started after her grandparents and then her mother died of kidney failure. Hampton nearly did, as well.

“I noticed that other people in the community were coming down with renal failure, a lot of rare cancers and stuff, so I was trying to find out what we had in common with the other communities. And during my research, the only thing I found we had in common was the water,” Brenda said.

In the meantime, Triangle-based documentary filmmaker Elijah Yetter-Bowman was on his own quest in Cumberland County to document water contamination in and along the Cape Fear River. In making non-stick cookware, Chemours had been using a chemical compound known as GenX which made its way into well water and the air.

Yetter-Bowman and Hampton crossed paths at an environmental conference. Yetter-Bowman knew right then that he had another story to tell.

“To think that one person can have so much power, you might say that’s impossible. No, it’s not, and Brenda’s living proof. Every single person has a lot of influence. It requires believing in yourself,” he said.

Brenda helped lead a successful charge to get the manufacturer 3M to take action to filter the water supply and prevent PFAS, also called forever chemicals, from entering the environment. In the beginning, Hampton said not all of the Northern Alabama community was behind her.

“I’ve been shot at. I had a dog cut up and put in my truck, warning me about it to stay away from it, to leave it alone. The only thing that relieved me of it was when the CEO of 3M came out and admitted that they had been putting these toxins in the water since the 1950s,” Hampton said.

“Brenda shows the accessibility that we all have in not just impacting our neighbors, not just our local communities but, I mean, Brenda has done stuff that has caused global changes,” Yetter-Bowman said.

That includes a petition with 75,000 signatures to get McDonald’s to agree to no longer use waxy sandwich wrappers that contain PFAS. McDonald’s said yes. By 2025, the wrappers will be completely phased out.

Both hope that if the government won’t act fast enough, corporations will.

“There’s not a human being on the planet that doesn’t have PFAS in their bodies and that will probably be true for the next several hundred years. The question is, how do we work together in solidarity to address this systemically?” Yetter-Bowman asked.

Hampton has a message for the people of North Carolina.

“We should all feel safe to be able to walk to our kitchen sink and turn on our faucet and drink clean water. Clean and safe water is a right it’s not a privilege,” she said.

In several showings of the short-documentary, Angel of Alabama, Hampton spent the week in North Carolina with Yetter-Bowman. The pair spoke with local elected officials, scientists, and activists. Yetter-Bowman and his team with Ethereal Films are in post-production of his documentary about GenX and its effect on people along the Cape Fear River.