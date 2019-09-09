McCready relying on not being career politician in special election for NC’s 9th district

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Democrat has not held the seat for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional district since 1963. Dan McCready is trying to change that.

“We feel great, and Democrats are not even supposed to be competitive in this district. So, the fact that this is so close is a testament to our message of bringing people together,” McCready said. “It’s a testament to our grassroots team.”

McCready was still campaigning on Monday — the eve of the special election. It’s an effort to get people like John Ivey to the polls.

“I will go out and vote,” Ivey said. “This definitely gives me another chance to look at the other candidates and open my eyes.”

McCready is running heavily on his experience as the successful owner of a large solar company. He was also a Marine and was deployed to Iraq. It’s something he thinks could help him in Fayetteville, which is the home to Fort Bragg.

“What you learn in the military is we’re all on the same team in this country. When I had the honor of leading a platoon of 65 marines in Iraq during the surge of 2007 and 2008, we came from all over this country,” he said. “We never cared about where you came from. We never cared about who your parents were, the color of your skin, (and) certainly not your political party.

“And that’s what the military teaches you. We’re all on the same team in this country. We need leaders who put this country first, and that’s what this campaign is all about.”

McCready has run for this seat before. But, his loss by a bit more than 900 votes to Mark Harris was thrown out after allegations that Republican operative McCrae Dowless committed election fraud.

Including Dowless, seven people have been criminally charged. Part of the challenge is making people aware of the fact that there is a new election. That’s why Cynthia McCrary is volunteering, along with a number of veterans from all political affiliations.

“I have a lot of friends and family that have not voted, and if they see that I’m here, maybe they won’t confuse the Dans,” said McCrary.

McCready thinks President Donald Trump campaigning with Dan Bishop is more proof of just how close the race is.

“Obviously, Dan Bishop’s terrified to run on his record of gutting healthcare costs, gutting public schools, (and) even wanting to take away funding for Fort Bragg right here in Fayetteville,” McCready said. “So, he’s pulling in everybody and their mom to campaign for him.

“This is not a career for me. This is a calling to serve again, much like I felt after 9/11. Many of the military veterans that are here with me today — both Republicans and Democrats — believe we need leaders who put our country first. They’re also sick and tired of career politicians like Dan Bishop. Every chance he’s had to stand up with North Carolina families who are struggling with healthcare costs, or to stand with the big drug companies, he’s voted with the big drug companies.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now