Musicians join forces to raise money for Chapel Hill venue during pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – When Chapel Hill singer-songwriter Florence Dore performs the lyric “moving down the track” in her latest single, it speaks to what everyone is going through. The current track — the COVID-19 pandemic — has left music venues like Cat’s Cradle without the bands that keep them going.

“It’s just obvious the Cradle is a bulwark institution for the music scene here,” Dore said. “Without it, it’s hard to imagine the character of Chapel Hill-Carrboro and (it) just seems necessary to come together and help it out.”

For 40 years, the Cradle, as it’s often referred to, has billed local bands along with bigger names like John Mayer, Nirvana, and Joan Baez.

“Those types of decisions have made Chapel Hill a music scene that people talk about all over the country. And that’s the reason that, you know, we didn’t feel like we had to move to Nashville and move to New York or something when we wanted to start making music,” Libby Rodenbough said. “And if you don’t have things like that, people who are taking the time and the attention for really really great shows, then you’ll lose the scene and it will dry up.”

Rodenbough is a member of the band Mipso. She sings and plays the violin.

Rodenbough, along with Mipso, joined Dore in her effort to raise money for Cat’s Cradle. The venture is called Cover Charge. Other artists from the area and across the state quickly joined, as well, and the list is growing.

Dore said the songs bring her to tears.

“So many people came together just in a total positive generous support of the music community. And it’s also because the songs are beautiful and incredible, and they speak to the feelings at the moment,” she said.

A moment that, unlike a completed song, has no last stanza yet. There are no album notes to tell the whole story.

“Music has been part of what has allowed them to get through this time and process this time, and I hope that it’s worth keeping that whole system alive so that we can have new songs in our lives and one day see live music again,” Rodenbough said.

