Raleigh nurse, business owner outlines added safety measures she’ll take when reopening spa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Back on March 18, business owner and nurse practitioner Amanda Gallagher-Dunning showed CBS 17 how low she was on supplies like saline, needles, gloves, masks, and medical-grade disinfectant.

So, even before Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, Gallagher-Dunning closed Glo de Vie Med Spa in Raleigh because, even if those supplies were available, she thought they should go to front-line workers instead.

Now Gallagher-Dunning finds herself in position to reopen by the end of the month. She said she had a positive experience with financing to stay afloat, even though her employees are still struggling to get unemployment benefits.

“One of the silver linings was we were able to secure a PPP loan —he Paycheck Protection Loan — and it has saved us. So, all of my staff have been fully employed,” Gallagher-Dunning said. “We’ve been doing zoom meetings, team meetings to increase awareness with all sorts of issues including how we’re going to lay things out, how we’re going to set things up that are effective and safe for both staff and our clients.”

Safety protocol also includes patients checking in via a portal to avoid face-to-face contact with the front desk. Clients are also encouraged to arrive wearing a mask.

Glo de Vie also said it will test employees.

“We are able to secure all the equipment that we need, all the personal protective equipment for the staff we’ll need, and I was able even able to get some testing. So, I can test the staff regularly for IGG and IGM antibodies to see if they’re immune or have some active immunity, or if they’re currently sick,” Gallagher-Dunning said. “I’m going to be testing the staff regularly, as well.”

Any small-business owner can relate to fact that the days of uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic are a bit nerve wracking. But, Gallagher-Dunning said the support from the community has made a big difference.

“All the positive emails from clients and their kind words have truly just motivated me to do more and to be better and to get through this,” she said.

