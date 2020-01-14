Tea brewed in Chapel Hill helps raise funds for struggling immigrant families

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A tea called “This Will Help” is being brewed in Chapel Hill and sold to raise money to help immigrants in central North Carolina.

One of those in need of some support from the community is a woman named Maria. She just had a baby, but her husband was deported.

“It got to the point where I was actually worried we were going to run out of product. So we’re really excited people really respond and want to help,” said Christine Abernathy.

Abernathy’s idea spawned from a visit to an immigration center in Georgia.

“I thought folks could really use financial support in this time,” Abernathy said. “They’re dealing with legal fees, they’re dealing with the loss of one or (their) primary income.”

Abernathy is a brewer of Kombucha tea, which is a non-alcoholic probiotic fermented tea. Her friends led her to Carly Erickson and Boro Beverage in Chapel Hill. Erickson brews her own Kombucha using only local ingredients, which include vegetables, fruits, and roots.

Erickson jumped at the chance to help with Abernathy’s cause.

“We have folks that want to help, but sometimes they just don’t know how,” she said. “This isn’t just donating money, so it’s really great because we can make this awesome beverage and then they drink it. And they like it, and also it gives change.”

Erickson works to stay plugged in and help the community. She’s thrilled to see their ideas take off.

“My goal as an entrepreneur, I never knew where this was going to take me, and every day was a challenge,” Erickson said.”But there’s so much validation when you do something and see the reaction being a positive one. It just makes me want to do more.”

“This Will Help” can be bought at Weaver Street Market and Boro Beverage on West Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill.

