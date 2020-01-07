Triangle real estate market poised for another hot year in 2020

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – When it’s hot. It’s hot.

Look at just about any list of hot places to live and the Triangle is on it.

“So we’re constantly getting an influx of people from all over the country,” said realtor Margaret Struble with ReMax United in Cary.

2019 was a good year for sellers and a competitive one for buyers.

So how about 2020?

While home improvement shows may still be the rage actually doing the work is not.

“They’re working hard at their jobs, they’re putting in a lot of hours, they don’t want to come home and renovate a house. They want things done. So that’s why they’re looking at new construction,” Struble told CBS17.

But, Struble says people are willing to do the work if that’s what it takes to live in the neighborhood they want to live.

“I would say as far as the millennials and the empty nesters what they’re looking for most is walkability. They’re looking for those neighborhoods where they can get out their front door, go down the street, get a cup of coffee, go out to dinner, have a beer and be able to walk home,” Struble said.

They also don’t want to spend much time weed eating, leaf blowing or mowing.

“They don’t want a lot of property that they have to maintain. But, if it backs up to a natural area that’s great,” Struble added.

Struble said a chunk of the folks moving to the Triangle used to come from the midwest.

Now it’s the West Coast they’re leaving.

An exploding tech scene is helping to drive that.

But, also people who can live anywhere they want and work from home are choosing to live here.

As for the so-called McMansions that became so popular in the 90s.

“They’re having a tougher time selling their home but, they’re also finding that they have to spend the same amount to buy a smaller house on a smaller piece of property than this big house they’ve been in for 25 years.”

For those planning to make the Triangle their home – know what you want and be ready to move fast.

“If it’s hot, if it’s new on the market and it’s priced right it’s going to sell very very quickly usually within a manner of days with multiple offers,” said Struble.

And the best offer usually wins.

