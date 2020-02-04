Wake Tech culinary program feeds Triangle’s thriving restaurant scene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Among the kneading, stirring, mixing, baking, and frying is the desert that’s included for everyone — a job.

“For us, it’s huge,” said Jeff Hadley. He’s the Department Chair for Wake Tech’s Culinary program. “I get something at least once or twice a day. They’re looking for dishwashers to management, all the way through. Because of the demand, it’s pushing people to come get that education from us.”

Chances are favorable for landing a job with a culinary, baking, or hospitality degree. Aaron Stub recently retired from a 20-year career as a local restaurant chef. He’s now teaching full time. He marvels at the change in the Triangle food scene.

“An explosion with the restaurant industry. I mean, there are restaurants everywhere. I can’t keep up with the amount of restaurants because I was in the industry a year ago. I know there is a huge demand for employees,” Stub said.

Lisa Rowland raised her three children. She graduates in the spring with three associate degrees. It’s a new chapter that starts with passion.

“By what they teach you and what they show you, and their experience and their education, they pour it into you so you can just prosper in whatever you decide to do,” Rowland said.

It’s the experience that people like Stub help bring to the table.

“if you’re skilled and willing to put in the time to work weekends, you can move up really fast. It’s a great time to be in this industry,” Stub said.

