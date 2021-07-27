Parents ‘broken’ after daughter violently killed, left on I-85 in Vance County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man suspected of killing a local woman and dumping her body on a North Carolina highway made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Ti’Keise Johnson was arrested in Dinwiddie County last week and is facing a slew of charges. There are a lot of questions surrounding the crime including where it was actually committed and how the victim’s body ended up in another state. No details were shared in court Monday morning and a criminal complaint hadn’t been filed with the court clerk as of 2 p.m.

A violent crime took the life of 20-year-old Cierra Jackson. Her parents sharing with 8News that they will miss her loving spirit, flawless praise dancing and affectionate personality. Jackson graduated from Lee Davis High School in 2018, received her associate degree from Richard Bland College of William and Mary, and was enrolled to start at Norfolk State University in the fall to study psychology.









The news of her sudden death has shattered the Jackson family who is trying to cope and put the pieces together.

“Miss Cierra Jackson was 20 years old with a loving spirit and personality,” said Corey Jackson, Cierra’s father. “To know Cierra is to love Cierra. She was a bubbly and affectionate person. She touched everyone she knew with her kind-hearted spirit.”

He went on to say she was very active in her church, Hood Temple A.M.D. Zion Church, and was coach of the praise dance team. Corey Jackson describing his late daughter as a young woman who loved spending time with family, church events, gospel music, and her friends.

“She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will live on through all of us — the family of Miss Cierra Jackson,” Corey Jackson said.

Authorities believe 20-year-old Johnson, of Richmond, is responsible for Jackson’s death. Johnson was officially charged by the court on Monday morning and denied bond.

Last Thursday, Jackson’s body was discovered on I-85 in Vance County, North Carolina with multiple stab and gunshot wounds. Helicopter video captured the multi-state manhunt that led authorities to a MAPCO gas station in Dinwiddie County.

Police were called to the store on Boydton Plank Road for reports of a robbery. Turns out the man accused of stealing cash was Johnson. He was arrested at the MAPCO, but not without incident. He’s charged with assault on law enforcement and a K-9, indecent exposure, assault and battery, destruction of property, damaging a phone line to prevent dialing of 911, simulated masturbation, and petit larceny. Witnesses on the scene described Johnson’s behavior as erratic.

In total, Johnson is facing 15 charges from the Dinwiddie incident, but this isn’t his first run-in with the law. Johnson is facing charges in Henrico for brandishing a firearm. In Richmond there are active gun and larceny charges. Over in Chesterfield, Johnson has been convicted for burglary and is currently facing drug charges.

On Monday, Richmond Police said he is a suspect in last week’s fatal shooting on Bacon Street.

RPD officers were called to the 600 block of West Bacon Street at 9:58 p.m. on July 20, for a report of a person down. When police arrived they found Darrick Tabb suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson will be extradited back to North Carolina where he’ll face a first-degree murder charge, but only after court proceedings are complete in Virginia jurisdictions. Johnson is expected to appear in court in Dinwiddie and Henrico in September and Chesterfield and Richmond next month.