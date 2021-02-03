Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice care in Charlotte

16 Nov 1998: Head coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 30-7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility in Charlotte, according to a statement released by his family.

Schottenheimer, 77, coached 21 years in the NFL and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

His family says he is in stable condition after being moved to hospice care on Jan. 30.

“As a family, we are surrounding him with love,” his wife Pat Schottenheimer said in the statement. “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other..one play at a time.”

A message from the family of Marty Schottenheimer, updating his health condition. pic.twitter.com/FzQzpQVxaD — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 3, 2021

Schottenheimer has the most wins in NFL history by a head coach that never won a Super Bowl or NFL championship. He was the headcoach of the Cleveland Browns (1984-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-98), Washington Redskins (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-06).

He holds a 200-126-1 record and is the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history.

Schottenheimer and his wife live in Lake Norman.