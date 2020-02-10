Looking for a romantic meal? Make a Valentine’s Day reservation at Waffle House

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY/WNCN) — Four Triangle-area Waffle House restaurants are hosting special Valentine’s Day dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.
A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
💛 Valentine’s Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit https://t.co/rpHuq3jC77 to see a full list of participating units! pic.twitter.com/aEwpGIhwRV— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 7, 2020
If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.
— CBS 17 contributed to this report
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Weather School: Albritton Middle School
- Monday Fur-cast | February 10
- Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent
- Move over: SC bill would get slow drivers out of left lane
- Aquatic Center in Chapel Hill is closed for maintenance this week
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now