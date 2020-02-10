Looking for a romantic meal? Make a Valentine’s Day reservation at Waffle House

by: KLFY Staff

(Photo: Waffle House)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY/WNCN) — Four Triangle-area Waffle House restaurants are hosting special Valentine’s Day dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

