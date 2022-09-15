An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A potential railway strike looms, Amtrak announced it was suspending more than a dozen long-distance routes. Two of those routes pass through North Carolina and have several stops in the state.

The potential strike is due to a labor dispute between railroad companies and unionized workforces. A strike could begin Friday if both sides cannot reach an agreement.

Amtrak is not directly involved in the negotiations but would be impacted by the strike because many of its routes operate on tracks maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

Starting Wednesday, Amtrak is suspending Silver Star service. The route runs from New York to Florida. The route has stops in Cary, Fayetteville, Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Wilson and Southern Pines.

Beginning Thursday, Amtrak said it would suspect the Palmetto line south of Washington shutting down service to North Carolina. That line also runs from New York to Florida. The train typically stops in Rocky Mount, Raleigh, Cary, Southern Pines and Hamlet.

Suspending all long-distance routes is “necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached,” Amtrak said in a statement to CBS News.

Amtrak reported it was reaching out to customers with tickets on the canceled routes. Those customers would be allowed to change their reservation or to receive a full refund without cancellation fees, according to the company. Amtrak said it will waive any difference in fares for departures through October 31 if customers wanted to change their route.