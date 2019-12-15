Lori Loughlin lawyers say government ‘appears to be concealing’ evidence

(CNN Newsource) — Attorneys for Lori Loughlin and husband say government ‘appears to be concealing’ evidence beneficial to the defense.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying half a million dollars to a fake charity to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The couple now says the government appears to be hiding evidence that could help their case.

In a motion filed Friday, Loughlin’s attorneys said the evidence shows the couple believed the payments would go to the school for legitimate, approved purposes.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded non-guilty to the charges.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now