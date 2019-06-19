Lose an ear? Police say prosthetic ear found at Florida beach

(Courtesy of the Holmes Beach PD via WFLA)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An odd discovery at a Florida beach has police searching for someone missing an ear.

The Holmes Beach Police Department says a prosthetic ear was found by someone at Manatee Public Beach.

The police department shared two images of the ear on Facebook, including one of the back that shows the area where it is attached to the side of someone’s head.

Prosthetic ears are custom-designed and molded for the individual who wears it.

The Holmes Beach Police Department is hoping someone sees the post on social media and knows the owner. Anyone with information is asked to call Holmes Beach Police at (941) 708-5807.

