WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A stop into a Fremont store made Christmas merrier for a Wilson woman.

“We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Donna Denton of Wilson “went out for a biscuit” on Friday, Dec. 23. She stopped at the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street in Fremont that day. While there, she bought a $10 Triple 777 ticket.

When she got home, Denton checked the ticket with her husband. The two realized she won a $700,000 prize.

“We were happy anyway,” said Denton. “Now we’re happier. This is a blessing.”

Denton arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073.

The NC Lottery says Denton, a production assembler, plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.

State grants totaling $15 million from money raised by the lottery, are helping Wilson County expand the Wilson County Schools Early College of Applied Technology Academy.