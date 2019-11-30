Louisburg man killed in head-on collision Saturday morning

Franklin County, N.C, (WNCN) – Authorities say 63-year-old Jimmy Stallings was killed in a head on collision involving another vehicle early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along US-401 near Ef Cottrell Road, southwest of Louisburg.

According to Highway Patrol, Stallings was driving a Chevorlet Lumina southbound along US-401 when a Lexus traveling northbound veered into his lane.

Stallings was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending against the the driver of the Lexus.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.