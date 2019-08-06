Louisiana barber aims for world record: Most free haircuts for kids

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — (8/6/19) For parents back-to-school can get pretty expensive with school supplies, uniforms, and haircuts.

One local barber is doing his part to help parents out this back-to-school season.

Fatt Da Barber from House of Fades Barber Shop is giving back by giving haircuts to kids for free.

Fatt Da Barber says he’s going for a Guinness World Record on most free back-to-school cuts.

This is the 4th year Fatt Da Barber has done this.

In the past, he’s also given free shoes to kids for back-to-school.

