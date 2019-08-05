Louisiana corporal dies in crash coming home from his bachelor party in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana deputy has been killed in a head-on collision driving home from his bachelor party trip.
News outlets report St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jonathan Panks died Sunday in Mississippi after a Toyota crossed the median, striking Panks’ Chevrolet truck head-on.
The Toyota driver died at the scene. Mississippi’s Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified him as 36-year-old Ross Labrosse.
A Facebook post says Panks was celebrating his bachelor party in Florida and was driving home to Louisiana with three other people. Panks died at the hospital. The condition of the other occupants is unclear.
The sheriff’s office posted that Panks was a 13-year veteran and has worked in corrections, criminal patrol, street crimes and the marine division. Panks was planning to get married in November.
